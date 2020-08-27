Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.86. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 211,900 shares.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 6.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 412,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration by 2,012.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 490,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 467,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

