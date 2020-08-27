Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.61

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.61 and traded as low as $60.07. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $60.70, with a volume of 17,259 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.61.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). The company had revenue of $117.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 521,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,675,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 661,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.4% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 68,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

