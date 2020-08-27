Taylor Morrison Home Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 615 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 979% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 78.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 319.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 300.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.