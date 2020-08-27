Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,208,024 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Tc Pipelines worth $38,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Indl Alliance S upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.