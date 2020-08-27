Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries earned a news impact score of -4.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEVA. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

