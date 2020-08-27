Tiffany & Co. Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,063% compared to the average daily volume of 1,557 call options.

TIF opened at $121.52 on Thursday. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 2,021,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 956,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,854,000 after purchasing an additional 809,451 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 745,087 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $82,324,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

