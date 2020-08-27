Tilly’s (TLYS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect Tilly’s to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $77.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.12 million, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.69. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

In related news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares in the company, valued at $266,630.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.