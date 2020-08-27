Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.23. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 2,228,380 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,144.30% and a negative net margin of 351.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41,345 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

