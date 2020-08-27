TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.28

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and traded as high as $9.37. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 4,759 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRYIY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.73.

TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts predict that TORAY INDUSTRIE/ADR will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

