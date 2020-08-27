TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.73. TORC Oil and Gas shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 966,753 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. ATB Capital upgraded TORC Oil and Gas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $382.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$47.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.