Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.31. Torchlight Energy Resources shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,117,551 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Torchlight Energy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42.

Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Torchlight Energy Resources had a negative net margin of 4,335.56% and a negative return on equity of 74.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ:TRCH) by 6,171.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Torchlight Energy Resources worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

