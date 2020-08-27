Toro (TTC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $929.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 8.18%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of TTC opened at $74.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $130,802.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,242.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock worth $1,561,884. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.