Traders Purchase High Volume of HL Acquisitions Put Options (NASDAQ:FPAC)

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:FPAC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,089 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,602% compared to the average volume of 64 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAC opened at $11.55 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

About HL Acquisitions

Far Point Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on merger, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

