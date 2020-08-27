Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,781 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Trinseo worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Trinseo by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08. Trinseo S.A. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.72.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSE. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $855,200 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

