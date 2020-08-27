Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2020 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $319.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,927.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

