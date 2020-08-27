Truist Securiti Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.60). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.33) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.87. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,414 shares of company stock worth $2,493,047 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

