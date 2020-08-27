Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.15. Two Rivers Water and Farming shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 555,687 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

About Two Rivers Water and Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company managed a total of 6,682 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses to cannabis growers.

