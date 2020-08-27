UBS Group AG Acquires 145,323 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 711.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.71. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESRT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.50.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.