UBS Group AG Acquires 28,847 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Ovintiv worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $675,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Ovintiv by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $621,000. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Shares of OVV opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 3.96.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

