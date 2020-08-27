UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 480,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,227 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,822,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 334,062 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,091 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NG opened at $9.73 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

