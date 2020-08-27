UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 564.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,489 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of United Community Banks worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 168,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

