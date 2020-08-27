UBS Group AG Buys 12,996 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,539 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,996 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.09% of NBT Bancorp worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NBT Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.