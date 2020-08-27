UBS Group AG Buys 4,015 Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of SPX Flow worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPX Flow by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. SPX Flow Inc has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

