UBS Group AG Buys New Stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of ChampionX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ChampionX Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

