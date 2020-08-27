UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.27. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.