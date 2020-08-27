UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,195 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Herman Miller worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARP Americas LP raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 9,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other Herman Miller news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLHR stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $475.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

