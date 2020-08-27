UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,218 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Rattler Midstream worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 24.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 219,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 4.68.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.