UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIN stock opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $104.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.12 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIN shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

