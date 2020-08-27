UBS Group AG Grows Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

