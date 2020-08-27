UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,562,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,260,000 after buying an additional 89,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,306,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,991,000 after buying an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,690,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,330,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,322,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after purchasing an additional 158,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,384,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,271,000 after purchasing an additional 161,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.6896 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

