UBS Group AG Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 101,586 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGY opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $5.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

