UBS Group AG Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,037 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 670,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Perspecta by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRSP. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

PRSP opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Perspecta Inc has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

