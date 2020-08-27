UBS Group AG Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,645 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,389,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 337,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $7.50 to $9.20 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.99.

NYSE UE opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

