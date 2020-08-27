UBS Group AG Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,814 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Integer worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Integer by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Integer by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in Integer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 143,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 9,326 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $652,820.00. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ITGR opened at $67.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day moving average is $73.52.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Integer had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $240.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

