UBS Group AG Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,979 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFM opened at $6.41 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

