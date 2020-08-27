UBS Group AG Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,564 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $35,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,128 shares in the company, valued at $331,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

