UBS Group AG Has $1.24 Million Stake in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of United Natural Foods worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 7,210.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. United Natural Foods Inc has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNFI. Barclays increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

