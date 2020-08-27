UBS Group AG Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ICU Medical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.87, for a total transaction of $3,058,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,556,486.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.46, for a total value of $56,538.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,208 shares of company stock worth $5,939,682. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub cut ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.40 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $236.51.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

