UBS Group AG Increases Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 421,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $259.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

