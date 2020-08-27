UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $682,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Nikola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nikola alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $179,850,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $59,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28. Nikola Corporation has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nikola Corporation will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.