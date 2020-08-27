UBS Group AG Purchases 8,310 Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.91. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

