UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 6.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 23.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 23.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 1,002.3% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 215,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 152,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUS stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Blackrock MuniHoldings Insured Fd Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

