UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,019,000 after acquiring an additional 97,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,036,000 after acquiring an additional 137,037 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,224.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,268,097. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. TopBuild Corp has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $159.56.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

