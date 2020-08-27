UBS Group AG Sells 20,954 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 345.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 238.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 85.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $54,327.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,662.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $273.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

