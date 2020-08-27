UBS Group AG Sells 22,682 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,806,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 453,782 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,200,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,077,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 656,181 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $662,000.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

