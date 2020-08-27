UBS Group AG Sells 27,350 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Aurora Cannabis worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 36.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.4% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

