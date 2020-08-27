UBS Group AG Sells 31,801 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Boyd Gaming worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Union Gaming Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $230,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,438.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,836. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.91 and a beta of 2.34. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.