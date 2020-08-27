UBS Group AG Sells 3,480 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 332.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $53,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at $6,245,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.