UBS Group AG Sells 3,695 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AlarmCom stock opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 2,000 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,481. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,833 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $191,907.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,615.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,949 shares of company stock worth $12,478,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AlarmCom from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair cut AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

