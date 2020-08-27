UBS Group AG Sells 42,463 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,463 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RLI by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in RLI by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

RLI opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.32. RLI Corp has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,860 shares of company stock valued at $886,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLI shares. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

